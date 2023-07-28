Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $129.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $133.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.75.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,342 shares of company stock worth $29,778,365. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

