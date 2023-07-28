Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $129.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.13. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

