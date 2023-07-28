Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

