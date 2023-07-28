Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Fundamentum LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

GOOGL stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.