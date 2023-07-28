Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Decreased by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

