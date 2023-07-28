Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,195 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

