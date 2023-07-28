Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.13. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.24.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

