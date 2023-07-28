Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Evercore ISI

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet stock opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

