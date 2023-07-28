Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Truist Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

