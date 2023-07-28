Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $138.00 at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

