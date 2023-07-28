Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,562,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,328 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $161,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.05.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

