Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.05.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

