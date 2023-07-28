Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Susquehanna

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMBA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Imperial Capital upgraded Ambarella from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.18.

Shares of AMBA opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $260,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,647.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $1,439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,988,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 388,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,473,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 15.0% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

