AMC Networks (AMCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect AMC Networks to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AMC Networks Price Performance
Shares of AMCX stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Networks
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.