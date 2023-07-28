AMC Networks (AMCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect AMC Networks to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCX. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

