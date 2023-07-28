American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded American Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.96.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after buying an additional 96,202,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,426,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,000 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

