American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,904,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,465,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 491,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

