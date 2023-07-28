American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.82 and last traded at $56.92. Approximately 11,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.05.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $131.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96.

Institutional Trading of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,189,000 after buying an additional 137,048 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

