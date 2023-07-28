American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Lithium in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Lithium’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of American Lithium stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. American Lithium has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04.

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Lithium by 23.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Lithium in the second quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in American Lithium in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Lithium in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in American Lithium in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

