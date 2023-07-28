Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 17.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE XRX opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $95,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,449 shares in the company, valued at $887,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

