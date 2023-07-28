Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $100,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Western Union by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Union by 37.1% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

Western Union Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

