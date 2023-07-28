Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 27,812 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,812 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 115,363 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 67,629 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of TECK opened at $42.16 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

