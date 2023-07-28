Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,267.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,481,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

