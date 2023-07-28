Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

AMKR stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $71,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $939,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $405,450. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.