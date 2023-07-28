Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $63.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $140.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $210,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $210,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,874,737.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,912.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,547 shares of company stock worth $5,285,601. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

