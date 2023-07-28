Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $195.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average of $184.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

