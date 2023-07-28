Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $383,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp
In other news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $342,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,984 shares of company stock valued at $137,224. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
