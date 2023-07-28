Analysts Offer Predictions for 1st Source Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.18. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRCE. StockNews.com upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. 1st Source has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth $6,163,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 913.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 83,169 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter valued at $2,421,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 54,383 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.74 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

