Analysts Offer Predictions for Cadence Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.
Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Cadence Bank Price Performance
NYSE CADE opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.
Cadence Bank Company Profile
Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.
