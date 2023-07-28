Analysts Offer Predictions for Cadence Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

NYSE CADE opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.