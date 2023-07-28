Analysts Set Expectations for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $15.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.11 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $156.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $158.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.