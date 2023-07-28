Analyzing Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Free Report) and WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aristocrat Group and WW International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Aristocrat Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WW International $1.04 billion 0.80 -$251.40 million ($5.14) -2.06

Aristocrat Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WW International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A WW International -36.74% -8.27% 4.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Aristocrat Group and WW International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.6% of WW International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of WW International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aristocrat Group has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WW International has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aristocrat Group and WW International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A WW International 1 1 3 0 2.40

WW International has a consensus price target of $8.92, indicating a potential downside of 15.80%. Given WW International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WW International is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Summary

WW International beats Aristocrat Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aristocrat Group

(Get Free Report)

Aristocrat Group Corp. through its subsidiary, Top Shelf Distributing, LLC, focuses on developing distilled spirits line of business. The company markets and sells RWB Ultra Premium Handcrafted Vodka to retailers in North America. Aristocrat Group Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys. In addition, it offers various consumer products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Further, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other relevant consumer products and services, as well as provides publishing services. It offers products through e-commerce platforms and through partners. The company was formerly known as Weight Watchers International, Inc. and changed its name to WW International, Inc. in September 2019. WW International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.