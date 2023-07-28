Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the June 30th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 939.0 days.

Andritz Price Performance

Shares of ADRZF opened at $52.77 on Friday. Andritz has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.