Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Update

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the June 30th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 939.0 days.
Andritz Price Performance
Shares of ADRZF opened at $52.77 on Friday. Andritz has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18.
Andritz Company Profile
