AO World plc (LON:AO) Insider Mark Higgins Sells 107,629 Shares of Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider Mark Higgins sold 107,629 shares of AO World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £105,476.42 ($135,243.52).

AO opened at GBX 96.55 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.27. AO World plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.22 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.28). The firm has a market cap of £558.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,680.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.15) price target on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AO World from GBX 51 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.67) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

