Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 103,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,558,790 shares of company stock worth $102,359,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $83.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

