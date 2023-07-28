Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.61.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

