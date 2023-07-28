Applied Digital Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 60.81%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APLD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.22 million, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 657.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 2,098,230 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 1,020.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,216,617 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 1,078,255 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

