Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

