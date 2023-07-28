Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,940,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,069,450.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $184,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $170,500.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $112,700.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $94,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $109,900.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $96,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $75,600.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $92,050.00.

FTCI opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.81. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 191.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About FTC Solar



FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

