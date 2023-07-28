Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading Up 3.1%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Approximately 2,428,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,348,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Arc Minerals Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About Arc Minerals

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

