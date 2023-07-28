ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $54,502,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 15,291.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 408.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 783,241 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

