Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $85.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 98.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 219,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

