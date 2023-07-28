Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.58. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.16 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

