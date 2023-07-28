Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Insider Activity

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,188,000 after acquiring an additional 571,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,828 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,500,000 after acquiring an additional 76,610 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

