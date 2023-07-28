Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 19.7% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 104,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 134.3% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

