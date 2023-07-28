Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 64,234 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,007,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average is $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.