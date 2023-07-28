Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,731 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.67.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

