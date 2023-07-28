Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stepan were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stepan by 55.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In other Stepan news, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,983 shares of company stock valued at $748,034. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stepan Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

NYSE:SCL opened at $92.76 on Friday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.64). Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Stepan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Recommended Stories

