Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Raised to $75.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.13.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 204.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 149,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,631,000 after purchasing an additional 262,902 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

