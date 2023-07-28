Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Stock Price Down 21.2%

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Asian Television Network International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.72. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

About Asian Television Network International

(Get Free Report)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the specialty, pay television broadcasting, and advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates approximately 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company provides its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; and various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month, as well as various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Television Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Television Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.