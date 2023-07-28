Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AWH opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicole Sandford purchased 12,563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $50,000.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 181,800 shares of Aspira Women's Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 199,514 shares of company stock valued at $570,452. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

