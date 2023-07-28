Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 149.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,992 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 15.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

Associated Banc Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASB opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

